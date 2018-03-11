Everything to know about SEC and American conference title games

Before the NCAA tournament bracket is revealed, the SEC and American need to crown their champions.

Here's what you need to know for these league title games:

SEC

Kentucky (23-10) vs. No. 13 Tennessee (25-7)

1 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN App

ST. LOUIS -- All season long we've heard the narrative that this is the best the SEC has ever been.

The deepest it's ever been.

The most competitive it's ever been.

The league's marketing powers that be even went so far as to tout that it had seven teams in the KenPom top 50, flashing the message on a screen on the scorer's table at the SEC tournament. An eighth team, Alabama, checked in at 51.

Take that for being a football conference.

"Remember I used to talk about us getting nine teams in, and you all said he needs to be drug tested?" Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "That's where we are right now, eight teams in and maybe nine. It's crazy. I love it."

But will Calipari love it come Sunday when his Wildcats -- the perennial favorites to win the conference -- are facing a Tennessee team that's arguably the face of the SEC's resurgence? Will he like the team that went from a predicted finish of next to last in the conference to a share of the conference title during the regular season?

Editor's Picks Bubble Watch: Who is locked and who still has work to do? Some teams are comfortable. Some aren't sure things for the NCAA tournament, but should still feel good about themselves. And some have work to do in the final hours before Selection Sunday.

No one thought much of Rick Barnes' squad during the preseason. The Volunteers didn't have many shooters. They had just one player make the preseason All-SEC squad, and that was Grant Williams, a second-team selection.

Well, not only did Williams become the SEC Player of the Year, his teammate, Admiral Schofield, played well enough to earn a spot on the regular-season All-SEC team. Barnes wound up winning Coach of the Year honors as well.

All along, there was one thing about Tennessee that Kentucky just couldn't replicate: experience.

When Tennessee beat Kentucky on the road and won in Lexington on Feb. 6, Calipari said his team was "too young." Where he fielded almost all freshmen, the Vols started three sophomores and two juniors.

Now that it's the middle of March, it's time to see whether those freshmen are really freshmen anymore with 33 games under their belt.

Kentucky is coming off two of its best defensive performances of the season, setting new first-half lows for points allowed against Georgia (23) and Alabama (19). What's more, the offense seems to be jelling at the right time.

Will Williams' consistent play be enough to trump the hot hand of Wenyen Gabriel, who made all seven 3s he attempted against Alabama? Will guards Jordan Bowden and Jordan Bone be able to limit the stellar play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who put up 19 points and eight assists on Friday?

Tennessee was the better team for the better part of four months of the season, beating Kentucky twice. Now it's time to see whether the Vols can win the footrace of the SEC tournament.

"Both games were hard-fought games," said Barnes of playing Kentucky during the regular season. "They're a totally different team than they were then. I've been watching them. They looked like -- and John does such a great job, his teams always get better late in the year -- it looks like they've really made a commitment to really play big, strong basketball inside. So I think tomorrow will be that kind of game.

"These guys are growing up. Like he kept saying all year, he needed time to grow up, and they picked a good time of year to do it."

-- Alex Scarborough

American

No. 21 Houston (26-6) vs. No. 8 Cincinnati (29-4)

3:30 p.m. ET

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Houston heard all the talk about favorites Cincinnati and Wichita State going into the American Athletic Conference tournament, and perhaps the Cougars felt a little overlooked.

That will no longer be the case in the championship game, when they get their shot at No. 1 seed Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon after taking down the Shockers in a semifinal that featured high drama over the last 10 minutes.

"This stage is different," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "I just think it's perception more than anything else. People perceive you differently maybe. Because in our conference you hear a lot about Cincinnati and Wichita State, Wichita State and Cincinnati. Well, we tied with Wichita State this year. We both went 14-4.

"But we have a lot of respect for Gregg [Marshall] and his program and Mick [Cronin] and his program. They're both outstanding coaches who have really, really good teams, but we have got a good team, too."

Houston has another opportunity to show that against the Bearcats. The two teams split their regular-season series: Each won at home. In their most recent matchup in February, Houston ended Cincinnati's 16-game winning streak, which happened to be the longest winning streak in the nation at the time.

Though Houston's NCAA tournament hopes were set before this tournament even began, winning it all could raise the Cougars' seed when the announcements are made Sunday.

"As far as seeding goes, it's a big deal to come down here and make it to the championship and even win, because it just shows again it changes the perception that maybe the committee may have about our program and the country," guard Rob Gray said.

"So it's a big deal and we're really looking forward to competing with Cincinnati."

Cincinnati has plenty to play for as well, including a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Bearcats had to erase a 13-point halftime deficit to beat Memphis in the semifinal, and Cronin talked afterward about hoping his team's poor play in the first half could serve as a teachable moment.

The Bearcats have not shot the ball particularly well from the perimeter in either game they have played in Orlando, and they also have had lapses with their energy and focus in both games. Still, Cronin believes the championship game will be much different because the stakes will be so high.

Neither team has won the American tournament previously.

"Gary Clark and Kyle Washington have never cut down nets after a game in their high school career or their college career, and we won the regular season on the road," Cronin said. "We didn't come home and do it because I want them to be hungry to do it here. So if you're going to play, you play to win. This one, we want to win the championship, for our school, for our program, but mostly for our seniors."

-- Andrea Adelson