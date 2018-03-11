        <
          Providence's Ed Cooley coaches on in OT loss despite ripped pants

          Ed Cooley rips his pants (0:27)

          Providence head coach Ed Cooley covers his ripped pants with a towel as the second half goes on the Big East championship. (0:27)

          11:47 PM ET
          • Kieran DarcyESPN Staff Writer
          NEW YORK -- Villanova and Providence played a classic Big East tournament championship game Saturday night, but one of the hottest topics postgame was Friars coach Ed Cooley's pants.

          During the second half of Villanova's 76-66 overtime victory, Cooley conspicuously had a large white towel draped around his backside.

          "When I sat down I felt the great breeze in the crack," Cooley said after the game, laughing. "My pants ripped."

          Villanova coach Jay Wright was queried about the towel after the game, as well.

          "I didn't know until -- [Big East commissioner] Val Ackerman told me after the game when we were up on the stage," Wright said. "So I never knew it. I didn't see it."

          When asked what he would do if the same thing happened to him, Wright smiled.

          "I don't know what I would do, man," he said. "I think I would try to fake like it didn't happen and hold my coat over it, I think. Thank God I haven't had that yet."

          Cooley had changed into a sweatsuit by the time he reached the Madison Square Garden press room. And he wasn't letting the heartbreaking defeat, or the wardrobe malfunction, get him down.

          "I'm pretty sure some of you are surprised the game was played the way it was, because everybody thought the Friars were going to come in here and lay down," Cooley said. "No way, man. That team got fight. They've got passion, and we believe."

