A CT scan performed on Mississippi State's Nick Weatherspoon showed the freshman guard did not fracture his pelvic bone and has a bruised hip bone, the school announced Sunday.

The school did not provide a timetable for his return.

Weatherspoon was taken off the court on a stretcher in Mississippi State's 62-59 loss to Tennessee on Friday night when he fell hard on his hip after a missed layup attempt on a drive to the basket.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and was released from the facility Saturday. He did not suffer a concussion.

Weatherspoon is averaging 11.1 points per game for the Bulldogs (22-11).