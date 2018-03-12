CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Miami Hurricanes sophomore guard Bruce Brown Jr. is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a left foot injury, which means he might have played his final college game.

Coach Jim Larranaga said Brown won't play Thursday when the No. 6-seeded Hurricanes (22-9) face No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (28-5) in Dallas in the NCAA tournament.

Brown was still in a walking boot Sunday when the Hurricanes learned about their tournament pairing. He's scheduled to be evaluated by doctors on Monday, but even if he receives clearance from them, his foot will need six weeks of rehabilitation, Larranaga said.

"You go to the NCAA tournament, and you play Bruce Brown, you think he'll play hard? You're darn right," Larranaga said. "And that would put pressure on the danger of him reinjuring it."

Brown is considered a potential NBA first-round pick if he decides to turn pro after this season. He underwent surgery Feb. 1, and the Hurricanes are 7-4 without their star guard.

No. 24-ranked Miami is in the South Region, in which Atlantic Coast Conference rival Virginia is seeded No. 1.