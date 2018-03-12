Missouri has suspended forward Jordan Barnett for the Tigers' opening game Friday of the NCAA tournament after the team's second-leading scorer was arrested for suspicion of DWI early Saturday morning.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said Barnett would be available for the Tigers if they advance past the first round.

"It'll be the next man [in] and we keep moving," Martin said Sunday, according to the Post-Dispatch. "It's what it is. We've managed to get to this point. You have Mike [Michael Porter Jr.] there in the fold. Jordan's out, Mike's in. I'm not sure how we'll start lineups. I don't know about that."

Editor's Picks What you need to know about every team in the 2018 NCAA tournament field The field is officially set. You're familiar with some teams and don't know as much about some others. We're here to give you the rundown of all 68 teams in this NCAA tournament.

Mizzou's No. 2 scorer Barnett accused of DWI Tigers forward Jordan Barnett was pulled over by police officers in Columbia, Missouri, early Saturday for a traffic violation and was arrested for suspicion of DWI. 1 Related

The eighth-seeded Tigers (20-12, 10-8 SEC) open the NCAA tournament against No. 9 seed Florida State (20-11) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Barnett, a senior from St. Louis, was pulled over by police officers in Columbia, Missouri, at 3 a.m. Saturday for a traffic violation. Major Brian Weimer of the University of Missouri Police confirmed to ESPN in an email that Barnett was charged with DWI and failure to drive within a single lane.

Barnett, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing player, is averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. He struggled in Missouri's 62-60 loss to Georgia in the second round of the SEC tournament in St. Louis on Wednesday, scoring three points on 1-for-8 shooting.

Create up to 25 brackets and compete against ESPN talent, pro athletes and celebrities for all the bracket glory! Play now

Porter, a Missouri freshman and a potential NBA lottery pick, returned to play in the SEC tournament after a long layoff due to a back injury that required surgery. He hadn't played since the season opener against Iowa State in mid-November, took a game-high 17 shots against Georgia but made only five for a total of 12 points. He also tied for a team-high eight rebounds.

Information from ESPN's Mark Schlabach was used in this report.