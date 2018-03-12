UTEP has hired Fresno State's Rodney Terry as its next head men's basketball coach.

Terry, who was born in Angleton, Texas, and attended St. Edward's University in Austin, had been in charge of Fresno State for the past seven seasons. He led the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament in 2016 and has won at least 20 games in each of the past three seasons and four of the past five.

This season, Fresno State finished 21-11 overall and 11-7 in the Mountain West.

"I'm super excited about an unbelievable opportunity at the University of Texas at El Paso," Terry said in a release. "It's a program that has experienced a very high level of success and has a great basketball tradition that I'm looking forward to building upon."

Terry replaces Phil Johnson, who took over on an interim basis in November after Tim Floyd suddenly retired. This past season was Floyd's eighth with the Miners.

"We are very pleased to welcome Rodney Terry to the UTEP family," athletic director Jim Senter said. "He's a great fit for us with his Texas connections and his proven track record as a coach and recruiter. He's a proven winner and will represent this proud program well."

Terry spent time as an assistant coach at Texas, UNC Wilmington and Baylor before taking over at Fresno State.