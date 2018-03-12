Cal State Northridge is expected to hire former NC State coach Mark Gottfried, sources told ESPN.

Gottfried, 54, spent six seasons at NC State before being fired after the 2016-17 campaign. He has been working as a scout for the Dallas Mavericks this season, but had expressed a desire to get back into college basketball coaching.

Cal State Northridge recently fired Reggie Theus and athletic director Brandon Martin. Sources told ESPN that president Diane F. Harrison was instrumental in hiring Gottfried.