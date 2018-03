Jay Bilas picks Virginia and Michigan State for the national championship game with the Spartans coming out on top. (1:08)

Before the season began, not a single person on our list put Virginia in their Final Four predictions. Notre Dame was mentioned. Wichita State got a vote. But the Cavaliers -- nothing. Things have certainly changed.

Now, Michigan State -- that's a different story.

The Spartans were a popular choice to win it all back in November. They are still a popular choice.

Let the madness begin.