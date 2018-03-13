Five-star junior D.J. Jeffries committed to Kentucky on Monday night.

Jeffries, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Olive Branch High School (Mississippi), chose the Wildcats over Alabama and Mississippi State.

Jeffries is ranked No. 17 in the ESPN 60 for the Class of 2019, making him the second-highest-ranked prospect in 2019 to make a commitment. Joey Baker (No. 15) pledged to Duke in October.

Jeffries played for Penny Hardaway's Team Penny AAU program on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, averaging 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists despite playing up an age group. Jeffries is one of several ranked prospects connected to Hardaway, who has been mentioned as a potential Tubby Smith replacement at Memphis.

Jeffries is Kentucky's first commitment in the 2019 class, although the Wildcats are heavily involved with No. 1 prospect James Wiseman -- who played on the same AAU team as Jeffries.