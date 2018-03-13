Evansville has parted ways with Marty Simmons, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Simmons, 52, coached the Purple Aces for the past 11 seasons. The ex-Evansville player took over in 2007 and led the program to three 20-win seasons, but wasn't able to get the Aces into the NCAA tournament during his tenure.

Evansville went to the postseason five times under Simmons, making three CIT and two CBI appearances.

Simmons began his playing career at Indiana, where he played two seasons (1983-85) under Bob Knight. Simmons transferred to Evansville after his sophomore season.