UCLA freshman Kris Wilkes didn't start Tuesday night's First Four loss to St. Bonaventure for disciplinary reasons.

A team spokesman told ESPN that Wilkes was late for the team bus Monday morning in Los Angeles. Wilkes entered the game with 15:09 left in the first half.

Wilkes scored 10 points and had three rebounds in a season-ending 65-58 loss to the Bonnies

He started all 32 games entering Tuesday and ranked second on the team in scoring (13.8 PPG) and rebounding (5 RPG). UCLA started Prince Ali alongside leading scorer Aaron Holiday in the backcourt against the Bonnies.

Wilkes, a 6-foot-8 guard, made the Pac-12's All-Freshman team.