        <
        >

          Ole Miss expected to hire Middle Tennessee coach Kermit Davis

          8:06 AM ET
          • Jeff GoodmanESPN Insider
            Close
            • Joined ESPN as a college basketball Insider in June 2013
            • Previously wrote for CBSSports.com and FOXSports.com
            Follow on Twitter

          Ole Miss is expected to hire Middle Tennessee coach Kermit Davis as its new men's basketball coach, sources close to the situation told ESPN.

          An official announcement is expected later this week.

          Davis, 58, has spent the past 16 years at Middle Tennessee and has taken the program to three NCAA tournament appearances.

          The Blue Raiders won the Conference USA regular-season championship, but were left out of the NCAA tournament field after losing to Southern Miss in the C-USA tourney.

          Davis' Middle Tennessee team pounded Ole Miss this past season and was 4-1 against the Rebels since the 2011-12 campaign.

          Davis, a Mississippi native, will replace Andy Kennedy.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.