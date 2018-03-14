Ole Miss is expected to hire Middle Tennessee coach Kermit Davis as its new men's basketball coach, sources close to the situation told ESPN.

An official announcement is expected later this week.

Davis, 58, has spent the past 16 years at Middle Tennessee and has taken the program to three NCAA tournament appearances.

The Blue Raiders won the Conference USA regular-season championship, but were left out of the NCAA tournament field after losing to Southern Miss in the C-USA tourney.

Davis' Middle Tennessee team pounded Ole Miss this past season and was 4-1 against the Rebels since the 2011-12 campaign.

Davis, a Mississippi native, will replace Andy Kennedy.