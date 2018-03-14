Scott Van Pelt's 1 Big Thing digs deep into the recent firing of Pittsburgh's head coach Kevin Stallings, after the once proud program goes winless in the ACC. (2:39)

Pittsburgh met with former Indiana coach Tom Crean on Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

The Panthers parted with basketball coach Kevin Stallings last week after just two seasons and hired Fogler Consulting to help with the search for Stallings' replacement.

Tom Crean's teams at Marquette and Indiana reached the NCAA tournament nine times. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Crean, 51, spent nine seasons at Indiana before being let go after an 18-16 campaign in 2016-17. During his time in Bloomington, the Hoosiers went to four NCAA tournaments, reaching the Sweet 16 on three occasions.

Crean also spent nine seasons at Marquette, reaching the Final Four in 2003 with a team led by Dwyane Wade. Crean made five NCAA tournament appearances with the Golden Eagles.

He also was an assistant coach under Ralph Willard for one season at Pittsburgh in 1994-95.

Crean has spent this season working as an analyst for ESPN.