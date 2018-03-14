        <
        >

          Pitt meets with Tom Crean

          play
          SVP on why Pitt is a cautionary tale (2:39)

          Scott Van Pelt's 1 Big Thing digs deep into the recent firing of Pittsburgh's head coach Kevin Stallings, after the once proud program goes winless in the ACC. (2:39)

          3:13 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          Pittsburgh met with former Indiana coach Tom Crean on Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

          The Panthers parted with basketball coach Kevin Stallings last week after just two seasons and hired Fogler Consulting to help with the search for Stallings' replacement.

          Crean, 51, spent nine seasons at Indiana before being let go after an 18-16 campaign in 2016-17. During his time in Bloomington, the Hoosiers went to four NCAA tournaments, reaching the Sweet 16 on three occasions.

          Crean also spent nine seasons at Marquette, reaching the Final Four in 2003 with a team led by Dwyane Wade. Crean made five NCAA tournament appearances with the Golden Eagles.

          He also was an assistant coach under Ralph Willard for one season at Pittsburgh in 1994-95.

          Crean has spent this season working as an analyst for ESPN.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.