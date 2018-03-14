CHICAGO -- Former President Barack Obama has picked his NCAA tournament brackets, and he has Michigan State Spartans winning the men's title and -- no surprises -- UConn winning the women's championship.

Obama has the Spartans beating Bucknell Bison, Syracuse Orange, Duke Blue Devils, and top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks to reach the Final Four along with defending national champion North Carolina Tar Heels, Villanova Wildcats, and Virginia Cavaliers. Then he has Michigan State topping Villanova in the national semifinals and Virginia, the tournament's top seed, for the national championship.

On the women's side, Obama has the unbeaten Huskies, the overall No. 1 seed, defeating Saint Francis, Quinnipiac, Duke, and South Carolina to reach the Final Four along with Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State. UConn beats longtime rival Notre Dame in the national semifinals and Mississippi State for the title.

The picks were posted Wednesday on the Obama Foundation's website and he tweeted out his brackets as well.

Just because I have more time to watch games doesn't mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year: https://t.co/ETRchPcZxF pic.twitter.com/gnNXw0Ysxr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018

Last year he picked the North Carolina men and UConn women to win, and at least the Tar Heels obliged. The Huskies had their 111-game winning streak snapped by Mississippi State in last year's Final Four.

It's unclear whether President Donald Trump will fill out a bracket. He declined an invitation last year from ESPN to do so on-air, as Obama did during his presidency.