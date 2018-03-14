Alabama coach Avery Johnson said starting big man Donta Hall remains a game-time decision for the Crimson Tide's first-round matchup against Virginia Tech on Thursday night in the NCAA tournament.

"He hasn't been able to do much in practice," Johnson said Wednesday afternoon. "It's probably 60-40 whether he plays."

Hall suffered a concussion when he hit his head falling to the floor during the second half of Alabama's win over Auburn on Friday in the SEC tournament. He sat out Saturday's semifinal loss to Kentucky.

Hall is the team's second-leading scorer at 10.9 points per game, and the 6-foot-9 junior leads the Tide in rebounding at 6.8 boards per contest. He's also the team's top shot-blocker with 2.1 per game.