Kentucky coach John Calipari said Wednesday that forward Jarred Vanderbilt is unlikely to play in Thursday's NCAA tournament opener against Davidson.

Vanderbilt injured an ankle during practice last week and did not play in the SEC tournament.

The 6-foot-9 freshman leads Kentucky in rebounding with 7.9 boards per game since returning from a foot injury that kept him out for the first 17 games of the season.

"Before the tournament, we haven't played a game, we needed our tournament to figure out how we were going to play in case he cannot play," Calipari told reporters. "Now he wants to play, and at the end of the day I've got to make a decision on what I'm thinking. And right now, I just don't think it's in his interests or ours that unless he's a 100 percent -- I would take 97 percent, 95, but you can't take 80. You can't. The games are played at too high a level.

"Great kid and I love the kid. But, you know, my guess is that he will not play tomorrow, didn't practice with us today. So we'll figure out from there."