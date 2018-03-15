Bobby and Danny Hurley both have coached their teams into the NCAA tournament but looking back it was a long road to get there. (3:17)

Not to borrow from the movie "300," but ...

Create up to 25 brackets and compete against ESPN talent, pro athletes and celebrities for all the bracket glory! Play now

This is madness.

THIS IS THE NCAA TOURNAMENT!

One of the best weekends on the sports calendar is here. Buzzers will be beaten. Brackets will be busted. Moments will shine.

Here's the best of Thursday at the NCAA tournament. Check back often; we'll be updating all day.

Get that spicy ketchup while you're out

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard is about as Texas as a coach can get. He was raised in the state and went to UT before coaching at multiple spots in the state and then taking over the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard says he "might or might not have" walked from the Anatole Hotel to the Whataburger last night at 3 am. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) March 14, 2018

Wednesday, before Texas Tech's opening-round game against Stephen F. Austin, Beard upped his Lone Star State's bona fides by intimating about a late-night visit to the burger franchise that started in San Antonio.

Who's Obama got?

Just because I have more time to watch games doesn't mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year: https://t.co/ETRchPcZxF pic.twitter.com/gnNXw0Ysxr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018

Former president and notable basketball prognosticator Barack Obama joined the millions making brackets and sent out his picks Wednesday night.

After picking North Carolina correctly last year, Obama picked Michigan State to win it all this year.