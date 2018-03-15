        <
        >

          Best of Thursday at the NCAA tournament

          play
          Bobby and Danny Hurley's road to the tourney (3:17)

          Bobby and Danny Hurley both have coached their teams into the NCAA tournament but looking back it was a long road to get there. (3:17)

          10:09 AM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          Not to borrow from the movie "300," but ...

          This is madness.

          THIS IS THE NCAA TOURNAMENT!

          One of the best weekends on the sports calendar is here. Buzzers will be beaten. Brackets will be busted. Moments will shine.

          Here's the best of Thursday at the NCAA tournament. Check back often; we'll be updating all day.

          Get that spicy ketchup while you're out

          Texas Tech coach Chris Beard is about as Texas as a coach can get. He was raised in the state and went to UT before coaching at multiple spots in the state and then taking over the Red Raiders.

          Wednesday, before Texas Tech's opening-round game against Stephen F. Austin, Beard upped his Lone Star State's bona fides by intimating about a late-night visit to the burger franchise that started in San Antonio.

          Who's Obama got?

          Former president and notable basketball prognosticator Barack Obama joined the millions making brackets and sent out his picks Wednesday night.

          After picking North Carolina correctly last year, Obama picked Michigan State to win it all this year.

