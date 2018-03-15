CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina expects guard Cam Johnson will be "full go" for Friday's game against Lipscomb, coach Roy Williams said.

Johnson tweaked his back during North Carolina's run in the ACC tournament and was held out of practice earlier this week. Williams said Johnson, who has started 18 games and is averaging 12.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, practiced Thursday morning with no obvious concerns.

"He got through it and didn't seem to have any problems," Williams said.

Johnson, a graduate transfer from Pitt, hurt his back in the Tar Heels' loss to Virginia on Saturday, and Williams had speculated that he could miss this weekend's action. But those concerns were alleviated when Johnson worked out Thursday.

"He adds another shooter from the outside, and he's a good basketball player," Williams said. "He's important to us, and I expect him to be full go."