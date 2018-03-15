Despite playing with a sore Achilles' tendon, Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr. says that playing in his first NCAA tournament game was exciting and the energy was contagious. (0:27)

PITTSBURGH -- Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr. said he is playing with a sore Achilles' tendon after the Blue Devils' 89-67 win over Iona in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

Carter left the game with 7:50 remaining, and played only 24 minutes. He has been playing with the injury since before the ACC tournament.

Carter said it stems from a sprained ankle he had earlier in the season, and the only thing he can do for treatment is stretching or ice. But doctors said he is in no danger of further injury if he keeps playing on it.

As for the way he felt against Iona, Carter said, "I felt good once the adrenaline started going."