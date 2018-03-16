LAKE CHARLES, La. -- McNeese State named Heath Schroyer its next head basketball coach after a search that lasted less than two weeks.

The university said Thursday it will introduce Schroyer at a news conference on Monday. Officials say there will be no further comment on the hire until then.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Schroyer replaces Dave Simmons, who led the Cowboys for 12 years with a 155-211 record.

He has nine years of head coaching experience at Portland State, Wyoming and UT-Martin and a 124-143 career record at the helm of an NCAA Division I program. Last season, he served as an assistant coach at BYU.

Schroyer's hire must be approved by the Louisiana Board of Supervisors.