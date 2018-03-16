Wichita, Kan. -- Kansas center Udoka Azubuike practiced on Friday, and coach Bill Self said he's hoping Azubuike can play 15-20 minutes against Seton Hall on Saturday.

"He practiced today," Self said. "We went for an hour and he was out there the majority of the minutes and actually looked pretty good. Timing may be off a little bit and conditioning, but we certainly -- unless there's some form of setback -- we certainly anticipate him being available tomorrow in a way that you can actually play him to try to win the game."

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike leads the team in rebounding. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Azubuike missed the three games in the Big 12 tournament with a left knee injury, and played just three minutes in Kansas' 76-60 win over Penn in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

"We think that . . . he could be a guy that could be out there 15 or 20 minutes tomorrow," Self said.

Mitch Lightfoot filled in admirably for Azubuike on Thursday, finishing with nine points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Freshman Silvio De Sousa went for 16 points and 10 rebounds in the Big 12 title game in Azubuike's absence, but played just 10 minutes against Penn.

"[Azubuike] looked great in practice," guard Malik Newman said. "When we were going up and down, and half-court and things like that. I think he has enough confidence in himself and we have enough confidence in him to put him out there.

"We're talking about a guy who can give us 20 and 10 on any given night. He gives us a big boost."

Azubuike, 7-foot sophomore, is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds, while shooting 77.4 percent from the field.