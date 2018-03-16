Purdue center Isaac Haas battles for a rebound and falls on his elbow. Haas would stay in the game, but suffered a fractured right elbow and will not play in the remainder of the tournament. (0:24)

DETROIT -- Purdue senior Isaac Haas fractured his right elbow during Friday's first-round victory and will miss the remainder of the NCAA tournament.

Haas fell hard on his arm midway through the second half of a 74-48 win over 15-seed Cal State Fullerton. Haas appeared to be in pain after the fall but returned to play several minutes.

Editor's Picks Second-seeded Purdue pulls away, tops Cal St Fullerton 74-48 Carsen Edwards scored 15 points and second-seeded Purdue eventually shook off the rust from a long layoff and routed Cal State Fullerton 74-48 Friday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Postgame X-rays revealed a fracture in the elbow that will require surgery. The 7-foot-2 center collected nine points and 10 rebounds in the first-round win.

"My whole body hit kind of awkward," he said. "I just laid there for a second. When I rolled over, that's when I felt my elbow."

Haas and coach Matt Painter were hopeful that Haas would be healthy enough to continue playing when speaking to reporters after Friday's game.

"I don't know if he hurt his elbow or his wrist or what he hurt," Painter told ESPN before talking to Haas after the game finished. "But this is it for our seniors, so if he can go, I expect he'll be out there giving 100 percent."

Painter later explained what happened when he took the podium after the win.

"I have no idea. He obviously fell on it and he hurt it," the coach said. "So then he was going back. He kept holding it. I don't know if it was his elbow or his wrist, I don't know exactly what it was. But he kept holding it, and that's the reason I took him out there at the end of the game."

Haas averaged 14.9 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game during his senior season. At times, he served as a focal point for the Boilermakers' offense.

The Boilermakers' odds to win the tourney went from 12-1 to 25-1 after the Haas news was announced, according to the Westgate Sportsbook.