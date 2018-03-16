        <
        >

          Isaac Haas breaks elbow in Boilermakers' first-round win

          play
          Haas fractures right elbow battling for rebound (0:24)

          Purdue center Isaac Haas battles for a rebound and falls on his elbow. Haas would stay in the game, but suffered a fractured right elbow and will not play in the remainder of the tournament. (0:24)

          6:02 PM ET
          • Dan MurphyESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big Ten
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2014
            • Graduate of the University of Notre Dame
            Follow on Twitter

          DETROIT -- Purdue senior Isaac Haas fractured his right elbow during Friday's first-round victory and will miss the remainder of the NCAA tournament.

          Haas fell hard on his arm midway through the second half of a 74-48 win over 15-seed Cal State Fullerton. Haas appeared to be in pain after the fall but returned to play several minutes.

          Postgame X-rays revealed a fracture in the elbow that will require surgery. The 7-foot-2 center collected nine points and 10 rebounds in the first-round win.

          "My whole body hit kind of awkward," he said. "I just laid there for a second. When I rolled over, that's when I felt my elbow."

          Haas and coach Matt Painter were hopeful that Haas would be healthy enough to continue playing when speaking to reporters after Friday's game.

          "I don't know if he hurt his elbow or his wrist or what he hurt," Painter told ESPN before talking to Haas after the game finished. "But this is it for our seniors, so if he can go, I expect he'll be out there giving 100 percent."

          Painter later explained what happened when he took the podium after the win.

          "I have no idea. He obviously fell on it and he hurt it," the coach said. "So then he was going back. He kept holding it. I don't know if it was his elbow or his wrist, I don't know exactly what it was. But he kept holding it, and that's the reason I took him out there at the end of the game."

          Haas averaged 14.9 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game during his senior season. At times, he served as a focal point for the Boilermakers' offense.

          The Boilermakers' odds to win the tourney went from 12-1 to 25-1 after the Haas news was announced, according to the Westgate Sportsbook.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.