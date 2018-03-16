NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Texas freshman Mohamed Bamba said he hasn't put a timeline on when he'll make the decision whether to enter the NBA draft, he told reporters following the Longhorns' opening-round loss to Nevada.

The 6-foot-11, 225-pound forward is considered to be a potential NBA draft lottery pick.

"I'm not too concerned about that right now," Bamba said. "I'm still processing."

Bamba entered Friday averaging 12.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.

The second team All-Big 12 selection fouled out late in the second half of the Longhorns' 87-83, overtime loss to Nevada. He scored 13 points and had 14 rebounds in 31 minutes.

Texas led for more than 37 minutes before allowing Nevada to work its way back from a double-digit deficit, sending the game into overtime. With Bamba no longer protecting the rim, Nevada had an easier time getting into the paint for easier baskets.

Bamba said he learned a lot about himself during his year at Texas, but ultimately did not achieve what he'd hoped.

"The expectation was to win a national championship," he said. "As it went on my freshman year it kind of gave me a level of humility."