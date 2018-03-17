Nevada coach Eric Musselman was pumped up after his team beat Texas 87-83 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA tournament, and his locker room speech that was broadcast live ended up being full of profanities.

The CBS/Turner cameras caught Musselman four times, twice loud and clear, dropping an obscenity while excitedly congratulating his team.

"F--- yeah! Listen, this s--- gotta feel f---ing good! What a f---ing game, man," Musselman said, leaping around the room. "Down the whole game. We didn't play good, we didn't play good, you guys just kept hanging around."

After the fourth obscenity, the cameras cut away and studio host Greg Gumbel apologized for the "colorful language by the overly excited coach."

Nevada had trailed for most of the game, by as many as 14 points. But the Wolf Pack went 6-for-6 from the field in overtime, including back-to-back 3s by Caleb Martin.

With two seconds left in overtime, Musselman jumped into the arms of associate head coach Johnny Jones. "It feels so good!" he told a courtside reporter before racing off to the locker room.

Musselman opened his postgame news conference with an apology.

"First of all, we'd like to apologize for any language that might have been caught on TV. Obviously, we had an excited locker room. We apologize for that."

Nevada faces Cincinnati in the second round Sunday.