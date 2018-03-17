PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh's leading scorer, Jared Wilson-Frame, has joined eight other teammates in receiving his release to explore a transfer.

"I am still considering coming back to finish my senior season at Pitt, but I want to weigh out all options of what's best for myself in the near future," Wilson-Frame told ESPN shortly after receiving his release on Saturday.

Editor's Picks Sources: 7 more Pitt players ask for release In addition to talented freshman Parker Stewart, seven other Pittsburgh players have asked for and are expected to receive their release on Friday to explore transfer options, multiple sources close to the basketball program told ESPN.

Wilson-Frame, who averaged 13 points this past season, joined eight other players who already received their releases: senior Ryan Luther, junior Malik Ellison, sophomore Kene Chukwuka and freshmen Parker Stewart, Marcus Carr, Khameron Davis, Terrell Brown and Shamiel Stevenson.

That leaves just two returnees, freshmen Peace Ilegomah and Samson George. They combined to score a total of 27 points this past season.

Luther is expected to receive an additional year due to a medical redshirt, while Ellison's case is unclear given that he sat out this past season after transferring from St. John's.

Two signees have also asked for their releases: high school forward Bryce Golden and junior college guard Danya Kingsby.

Pittsburgh fired Kevin Stallings on March 8 after he went 24-41 in his two seasons at the school. The Panthers were 8-24 this past season and 0-18 in ACC play.