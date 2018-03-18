WICHITA, Kan. -- Kansas coach Bill Self called center Udoka Azubuike the team's "most valuable player" in the Jayhawks' 83-79 second-round NCAA tournament win over Seton Hall after the sophomore returned from injury to score 10 points and seven rebounds.

"If Udoka wasn't able to come back from his injury, we don't win," Self said.

Azubuike missed Kansas' three Big 12 tournament games and played just three minutes against Penn in the first round with a left knee injury. After practicing on Friday for the first time in 11 days, Azubuike was able to play 22 minutes on Saturday.

"I was hoping 20 [minutes]," Self said. "That was what I was hoping. He could have played more, I think. . . But I thought he did great.

"In my opinion he was the most valuable player, because if his mind wasn't so right to get healthy that fast, there's no way we would have won that game."

Azubuike subbed into the game after less than four minutes, with Mitch Lightfoot struggling to guard Seton Hall center Angel Delgado. Azubuike had three points and four rebounds in the first half, but looked comfortable and was moving better than he did in pregame warmups.

Self stuck with Azubuike to start the second half, and the 7-foot center responded with five points, two rebounds and one block in the first two and a half minutes.

Kansas was plus-21 with Azubuike on the floor, and while Delgado was able to get 24 points, 23 rebounds and five assists, Azubuike helped limit Delgado when he was in the game.

"I knew coming into the game like my team needed me," Azubuike said. "And I told my coaches yesterday, because Coach asked me if I was good to go. I said, Coach, I'm ready whenever you want me to. I feel good. . . . And as soon as I stepped on the court, like I felt good and I was just good to go."

"You gotta give him credit," Delgado said. "He's a big, big, big guy. Trust me. He's an unbelievable player. He did a great job with his bad knee."

Azubuike is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds this season.

Kansas plays the winner of Auburn vs. Clemson in Omaha next week.