NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Florida State leading scorer Terance Mann is expected to miss the No. 9-seeded Seminoles' second-round NCAA tournament game Sunday night against No. 1 seed Xavier as he deals with what is believed to be a groin strain, according to coach Leonard Hamilton.

Mann, who is averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds this season, suffered the injury during Friday's win over No. 8 seed Missouri Tigers.

Hamilton said Mann had undergone multiple MRIs to see "where he is."

"I think he has a groin strain," Hamilton said Saturday. "He was quite sore last night. I don't expect him to play, unless the doctor comes and tells me something different. But we have to wait and see."

Hamilton said Mann had been bothered by the injury prior to the tournament.

"If you noticed last night, there was several kids that slipped on the floor," Hamilton said. "Obviously, I hope that's not the case when we play tomorrow night, but [Mann] did take a ... slide, and it was very painful, and we just thought that he was not at the level that we could utilize him for the remainder of the game."