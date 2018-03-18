Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recognize the struggles Purdue will face without Isaac Haas, while Jay Williams wonders if it would be in the Boilermakers' best interest to quicken their pace without the big man. (1:29)

Purdue center Isaac Haas is not playing against Butler in the NCAA tournament Sunday because of a fractured right elbow.

He injured the elbow when he fell on his right arm in the second half of the Boilermakers' first-round victory over Cal State Fullerton on Friday. He practiced Saturday and took some shots with his team before Sunday's game while wearing a large black brace. David Worlock, the NCAA director of media coordination/statistics, tweeted that officials determined that Haas' brace didn't meet player safety standards.

Haas said Friday that he would be back for Purdue's next game. However, a subsequent X-ray revealed a fracture in his elbow that will require surgery. Coach Matt Painter said Saturday that he did not expect the 7-foot-2 senior to be able to return for any part of the NCAA tournament.

Redshirt freshman Matt Haarms will replace Haas in the starting lineup Sunday. The 7-foot-3 native of the Netherlands has played 16.6 minutes per game this season while regularly spelling Haas. Haarms played 27 minutes against Butler when the two Indiana-based teams met in a nonconference game in December.