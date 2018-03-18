Purdue center Isaac Haas is not playing against Butler in the NCAA tournament Sunday because of a fractured right elbow.
He injured the elbow when he fell on his right arm in the second half of the Boilermakers' first-round victory over Cal State Fullerton on Friday. He practiced Saturday and took some shots with his team before Sunday's game while wearing a large black brace. David Worlock, the NCAA director of media coordination/statistics, tweeted that officials determined that Haas' brace didn't meet player safety standards.
Haas said Friday that he would be back for Purdue's next game. However, a subsequent X-ray revealed a fracture in his elbow that will require surgery. Coach Matt Painter said Saturday that he did not expect the 7-foot-2 senior to be able to return for any part of the NCAA tournament.
Redshirt freshman Matt Haarms will replace Haas in the starting lineup Sunday. The 7-foot-3 native of the Netherlands has played 16.6 minutes per game this season while regularly spelling Haas. Haarms played 27 minutes against Butler when the two Indiana-based teams met in a nonconference game in December.