UMBC files for trademarks after historic upset

Dick Vitale says the Ramblers' combination of clutch shooting and great team defense will give them a chance to survive and advance in the Sweet 16. (0:55)

Officials with University of Maryland Baltimore County have had a busy couple of days since their Retrievers on Friday became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

That included filing for a few trademarks on Saturday morning with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.

After their big win over Virginia, attorneys Jason Belzer and Darren Heitner pointed out to school officials that they didn't have "Retrievers" or "Retriever Nation" trademarked. They also filed to trademark "16 over 1."

"With all the attention, it made sense for us to take care of it right away," UMBC athletic director Tim Hall said.

While the trademark approval process could take a year, the school could at least make a case against the many opportunists putting its name and logo on T-shirts this week without giving the school a cut.

With merchandise flying off the shelves, the school bookstore, which sells the bulk of the team's gear, opened this weekend when it's normally closed.

In the 24 hours after the victory, the school bookstore's website sold two times the amount of gear it sold in the entire year.

The Retrievers will take on Kansas State Sunday night in Charlotte, attempting to make history again by reaching the Sweet 16.