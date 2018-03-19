The magical ride of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County men's basketball team ended on Sunday night when the Retrievers suffered a 50-43 loss to Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Their Friday win over No. 1 overall seed Virginia - the first time a 16-seed had defeated a 1-seed in 136 opening round matchups - catapulted the program into immediate fame.

The on-campus bookstore, usually closed on the weekend, logged special hours on Saturday and Sunday so fans, old and new, could buy UMBC gear. The school filed for multiple trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, including "Retriever Nation," according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

Steph Curry and Under Armour supplied the entire team with limited-release edition Curry V's for Sunday's matchup against Kansas State. The official Twitter feed for UMBC Athletics that entered Friday's win over Virginia with just 5,000 followers had 109,000 followers by Sunday night.

Both head coach Ryan Odom and Jairus Lyles, the hero of the upset, were featured in multiple nationally televised interviews. But it all ended on Sunday after a Retrievers squad that made more than 50 percent of their 3-pointers against a Virginia team that entered the game with a defense ranked first in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom.com, encountered a lengthy drought in the second half. They registered just one field goal in a crucial 10-minute stretch. Lyles finished 4-for-15 in the game. The whole team went cold.

Still, UMBC will always be the author of the most historic upset in NCAA tournament history.