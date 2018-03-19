PJ Savoy flashes to the right wing and hits a go-ahead 3-pointer with under 2 minutes remaining. (0:17)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Virginia isn't alone as the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament has laid waste to a pair of No. 1 seeds.

On the heels of No. 1 Virginia's loss to No. 16 UMBC on Friday, Xavier became the second 1-seed to get eliminated from the tournament when it botched a 12-point lead in a 75-70 loss to No. 9 Florida State in Nashville on Sunday.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, it is just the fourth time since seeding began in 1979 that two 1-seeds failed to reach the Sweet 16 (2004, 2000, 1981).

Xavier, which lost only five games all season, was ultimately undone by early foul trouble impacting several key players, including starters Quentin Goodin and J.P. Macura. Immediately after Florida State pulled even with Xavier with 2:22 remaining, Macura drove hard into the lane and fouled out.

Florida State's PJ Savoy hit the go-ahead 3 with 1:08 remaining.

Xavier's offense struggled during stretches with star senior guard Trevon Bluiett, who averaged more than 19 points per game during the regular season, held to eight points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field. He also set a career high with five turnovers.

It may have technically happened in two different regions, but the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds both fell in the same place on Sunday, as Nashville's Bridgestone Arena also hosted No. 2 Cincinnati's loss to No. 7 Nevada. Like Xavier, which gave up a 12-point lead, Cincinnati coughed up a 22-point lead in its loss.

Florida State advances to the Sweet 16, where it will face No. 4 Gonzaga.

Xavier has won 28 games in the NCAA tournament, the most without a Final Four appearance.