Charlotte has hired Virginia assistant Ron Sanchez as its next head coach, the school announced Monday. He will be introduced at a news conference next week.

Sanchez was an assistant coach on Tony Bennett's staff for three years at Washington State and the past nine in Charlottesville. Virginia was upset in the first round last week by 16th-seeded UMBC after winning both the ACC regular-season and tournament titles.

Sanchez will replace former NBA player Mark Price, who was fired midway through the season after two-and-a-half years at the helm.

Longtime athletic director Judy Rose was replaced by Mike Hill, who came over from Florida and was looking for a young assistant to revive a program that hasn't gone to the NCAA tournament since 2005, when Bobby Lutz was the head coach.