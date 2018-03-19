        <
        >

          Purdue's Isaac Haas not expected to play in tourney, even with brace

          5:13 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue coach Matt Painter said he does not expect starting center Isaac Haas to play again this season -- even if the NCAA approves a brace to protect his fractured right elbow.

          The 7-foot-2 senior was injured during an NCAA tournament win over Cal State Fullerton. Team trainers fitted Haas with a large brace to protect his arm and he worked out with his teammates Saturday, but that brace would not have been allowed in a game for safety reasons.

          Painter also says Haas also has yet to demonstrate he can grab two-handed rebounds and shoot free throws with his right hand.

          Second-seeded Purdue beat Butler without Haas to reach its second straight Sweet 16. The Boilermakers play Texas Tech on Friday in Boston.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.