With Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway returning to Memphis, this time as head coach, look back at his glory days as a star point guard for the Tigers. (0:49)

Former Memphis star Penny Hardaway was introduced as the next coach of the Tigers on Tuesday.

"He's a champion. Everything he's done, everywhere he's been, he's done his best," athletic director Tom Bowen said. "He has the ability to do the extraordinary every day. He's an Olympian. He was an NBA All-Star. He was the finest high school player in the city. He was an All-American with the Tigers. He has been an incredible coach, and now his next move and legacy is to be the next head coach at the University of Memphis."

Bowen held up a Hardaway No. 25 jersey.

"Am I playing the game?" Hardaway joked. "I do have one year of eligibility left, so maybe."

Hardaway went on to say that he is not just a face coming in to front the program. He wants to win.

"Losing is not an option," he said.

Hardaway was introduced at a Tuesday news conference that was open to the public, leading to a pep-rally atmosphere.

Hardaway played two seasons for then-Memphis State from 1991-93. He's one of the most popular players to ever don a Tiger uniform, and his No. 25 jersey was retired in 1994,

Blue-clad fans filled the lobby of the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center, the team's practice facility. Others were upstairs above the entrance overseeing the announcement which included the team's mascot and cheerleaders.

A cheer went up from the crowd as Hardaway walked down the steps behind the stage five minutes before the announcement.

Hardaway will replace Tubby Smith, who was fired after just two seasons earlier this month. The university owes Smith almost $10 million after buying out the final three years of his contract.

Hardaway, 46, was drafted with the third overall pick in 1993 and played in the NBA from 1993 to 2008 -- with Orlando, Phoenix, New York and Miami. He was a four-time All-Star.

Memphis' hire looks to add some life to a program that has struggled in the latter years of the Smith regime. Smith won 19 games his first year and 21 the second, but the Tigers didn't make any postseason tournaments, and attendance has been down. Attendance hit 6,200 this season -- a decrease of 3,400 from 2016-17 season.

There was a loss of $1.1 million in donations to the basketball program in the 2016-17 fiscal year, primarily from the decrease in season ticket sales.

Hardaway isn't your typical former NBA player, as he has coached AAU basketball in the summer and also won his third consecutive state title as the head coach of Memphis East High this past weekend.

Hardaway has ties to some of the top players in the area, including top-ranked junior James Wiseman.

Hardaway said he has always had Memphis blood in him and is ready to work hard to make a difference.

"I couldn't dream of anything better," he said.

Hardaway becomes the third former Tiger player to take over the coaching reins of the program. Wayne Yates coached from 1974-1979, while Larry Finch won 220 games in leading the Tigers for 11 seasons from 1986-1997, including the two years Hardaway played for Memphis.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.