Texas freshman Mohamed Bamba announced Tuesday that he will enter the 2018 NBA draft.

"After an incredibly rewarding year at the University of Texas, I will not be returning to school as I will be entering the NBA draft," Bamba said in a statement.

Bamba, a 7-foot center with a 7-foot-9 wingspan, was one of the top freshmen in college basketball this season. He averaged 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds, while ranking second nationally in blocks at 3.7 per game. Bamba totaled 15 double-doubles, including eight during an 11-game stretch in January and February.

He missed three games late in the season with a toe injury but returned to put up 13 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks during a first-round NCAA tournament loss to Nevada.

Bamba has been considered a top-five pick since the preseason, and slots in at No. 5 in Jonathan Givony's latest ESPN mock draft.