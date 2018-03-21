The NCAA has ruled that Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy will be eligible to play after the first 30 percent of the 2018-19 season.

Purifoy sat out the entire 2017-18 season because of eligibility concerns related to his connection to the FBI investigation of corruption in college basketball.

Another Auburn player, center Austin Wiley, who was also connected to the investigation, was ruled ineligible for the 2017-18 season in January, with a final decision on Purifoy still pending.

A school official said that Purifoy is happy with the decision and excited for next season.

"We worked diligently with the NCAA on behalf of both our student-athletes who were ineligible this season," Auburn president Steve Leath said in a statement Tuesday. "The process was arduous, but it was important that we do everything we could to put Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley in the best position to resume their Auburn basketball careers. We're happy for them and their teammates and coaches."

Auburn associate head coach Chuck Person was one of 10 people arrested on Sept. 26 in the FBI's investigation into the criminal influence of money on college basketball.