          Missouri State hiring Dana Ford of Tennessee State

          After going 5-26 in his first season with Tennessee State, Dana Ford has a 52-39 record over the past three years. Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire/AP Images
          10:45 AM ET
          Jeff Goodman
            Jeff Goodman

          Jeff Borzello
            Jeff Borzello

          Missouri State is expected to hire Tennessee State's Dana Ford as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

          Ford, 33, has been the head coach of the Tigers for four seasons. He led them to records of .500 or better in each of the past three seasons, and they advanced to the CIT in 2016. Ford is 57-65 in his four seasons, but 52-39 since a 5-26 debut campaign.

          Prior to taking over at Tennessee State, Ford spent time as an assistant coach at Illinois State, Wichita State, Tennessee State and Chipola College.

          Ford replaces Paul Lusk, whose teams failed to finish better than third in the Missouri Valley Conference in his seven seasons at the helm.

