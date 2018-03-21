NC State sophomore center Omer Yurtseven has been granted his release and will explore his professional options.

Yurtseven will also consider transferring, according to the school.

Omer Yurtseven considered entering the NBA draft as a freshman before returning for his sophomore season. William Howard/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

"Omer and I had an opportunity to visit and he expressed his intentions to either pursue a professional career or consider transferring from NC State," NC State coach Kevin Keatts said in a statement. "Omer made incredible strides this year . . . We wish him continued progress and success in his future."

Yurtseven, a 7-foot native of Turkey, was one of the most improved players in the ACC this season. He averaged 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds, while shooting 57.2 percent from the field. Yurtseven also blocked 1.8 shots. This is a significant increase from his freshman year numbers of 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Last year Yurtseven declared he would enter the NBA draft before deciding to withdraw his name.

Yurtseven had plenty of hype when he committed to NC State back in May 2016. He turned down professional opportunities to sign with the Wolfpack, and had gone for 91 points and 28 rebounds in a single game in Turkey.

He had to sit out the first nine games of his freshman season after receiving money from his Turkish club team, Fenerbahce.