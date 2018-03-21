Bonzie Colson suffered a broken left foot in an NIT loss to Penn State on Saturday. His father told ESPN that the family will get further medical opinions before deciding whether surgery is needed.

"We're in the decision-making process right now," Bonzie Colson Sr. told ESPN on Wednesday morning. "We're going to get more information."

It was the second time this season that Colson has broken the foot. He returned late this season after missing 15 games.

The 6-foot-6 senior averaged 19.7 points and 10.1 rebounds this season and was considered a second-round pick by most NBA executives.

Colson and his parents met with several NBA agents over the past few days.

"We just want to make sure that he's 100 percent when he takes the court again," Colson's father said. "Whether it's for workouts, the combine or summer league."