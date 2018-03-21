        <
        >

          Arizona big man Deandre Ayton leaving early for NBA

          play
          Ayton made his NBA decision long ago (1:12)

          Deandre Ayton believes he's ready for the NBA and says he made the decision in the summer of his senior year of high school. (1:12)

          4:38 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona freshman big man Deandre Ayton is leaving early for the NBA after one dominating season.

          Ayton made the announcement that he will declare for this June's NBA draft on his Twitter feed Wednesday.

          The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Ayton was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year after averaging 20.1 points (on 61 percent shooting) and 11.6 rebounds per game.

          Ayton is the top pick in ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony's NBA mock draft.

          The Bahamian big man has the size of a center but the athleticism of a small forward. He has excellent footwork, a good midrange jump shot and he passes well out of double teams, traits that have him projected to be a lottery pick in the draft, and possibly the No. 1 overall pick.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.