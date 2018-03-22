        <
          Jeff Goodman
          Evansville has hired Boston Celtics assistant and former Kentucky standout Walter McCarty as its new coach.

          McCarty, 44, is an Evansville native who has been on Brad Stevens' staff since 2013. McCarty played at Kentucky from 1993 to 1996 and then spent a decade playing in the NBA -- primarily with the Celtics.

          McCarty was an assistant for his former college coach, Rick Pitino, from 2007 to 2011 at Louisville before taking a job on the Indiana Pacers staff.

          McCarty will replace Marty Simmons -- who was let go earlier this month after 11 seasons with the Aces. Simmons was 184-175 overall and 82-116 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

