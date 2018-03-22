Evansville has hired Boston Celtics assistant and former Kentucky standout Walter McCarty as its new coach.

McCarty, 44, is an Evansville native who has been on Brad Stevens' staff since 2013. McCarty played at Kentucky from 1993 to 1996 and then spent a decade playing in the NBA -- primarily with the Celtics.

Introducing new MBB head coach @waltermccarty! Here is his reaction to the video! Have you seen it yet? #WelcomeHomeWalter pic.twitter.com/qLmlR7UTiF — UE Athletics (@UEAthletics) March 22, 2018

McCarty was an assistant for his former college coach, Rick Pitino, from 2007 to 2011 at Louisville before taking a job on the Indiana Pacers staff.

McCarty will replace Marty Simmons -- who was let go earlier this month after 11 seasons with the Aces. Simmons was 184-175 overall and 82-116 in Missouri Valley Conference play.