          Niko Medved to replace Larry Eustachy at Colorado State

          2:37 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            

          Colorado State is expected to hire Niko Medved as its next basketball coach, sources told ESPN.

          Medved spent this season at Drake, going 17-17 and finishing 10-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Bulldogs played in the CIT postseason tournament.

          Prior to Drake, Medved was the head coach at Furman for four seasons, sharing the Southern Conference title in 2017 and going to the CIT on two occasions.

          Medved, 44, also spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Colorado State under Tim Miles.

          Medved will replace Larry Eustachy, who stepped down in February after six seasons with Colorado State. Eustachy had been placed on administrative leave in early February during an investigation by the university into Eustachy's behavior and interactions with players and staff.

