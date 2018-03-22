OMAHA, Neb. -- Kansas coach Bill Self said center Udoka Azubuike will move back into the starting lineup and have no restrictions for Friday night's Sweet 16 game against Clemson.

"None," Self told ESPN on Thursday when asked if Azubuike would face a minutes limitation. "Only fatigue and foul trouble. He's good to go."

The 7-footer missed the Big 12 tournament with a knee injury and logged just three minutes in the first-round win over Penn in the NCAA tournament. Azubuike played 22 minutes and finished with 10 points and seven boards in the victory over Seton Hall in the second round.

Although Self said Azubuike was 100 percent, the Nigerian big man said he's "close to 100 percent." He'll once again play with a bulky knee brace, which he said limits his mobility somewhat on defense.

But Self feels confident with Azubuike back in the fold and Silvio De Sousa -- who joined the team in December -- starting to show glimpses of being someone who can help up front.

De Sousa had 16 points and 10 boards during a win against West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament, but he only played four minutes against Seton Hall.

"Silvio's been really good, but we still need Doke," Self said.

Azubuike practiced full speed Tuesday, and Self said he continues to show improvement as he works his way back.

"He's been looking great," Kansas guard Devonte' Graham added. "He's trying to get back in shape and doing a good job of staying out of the floor. And his knee looks great. He looks more explosive than he did last game."