Clemson says it will review coach Brad Brownell's contract when the season is done with an eye to locking the coach up for a while longer

"We'll sit down and look at where we are contractually and go from there," Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich told ESPN on Thursday. "We want him here."

"We'll sit down and we'll look to create what we can do at Clemson," he added.

Brownell, 49, whose contract goes through 2021, led the Tigers to a 25-9 record this season and the program's first Sweet 16 appearance in 21 years. He's scheduled to make $1.9 million next season.

"I love this team, love it at Clemson," added Brownell, who did not want to talk specifically about his contract situation while his team was in the midst of the NCAA tournament.

Clemson has been one of college basketball's biggest surprises this season. The Tigers were 16-3 overall when Donte Grantham, who was having an All-ACC caliber season, tore his ACL on Jan. 20 against Notre Dame.

The Tigers have tied a program record with 25 victories after beating Auburn by 31 points in the second round last week.