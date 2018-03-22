Bowling Green's Demajeo Wiggins will declare for the NBA draft, the player told ESPN on Thursday.

Wiggins, a 6-foot-10 junior, averaged 13.4 points and 10.3 rebounds for the MAC school. He will not hire an agent, preserving his eligibility to return to school for his senior year, pending the feedback he receives from NBA teams.

"This decision will allow for my talents to be evaluated in order to properly prepare for my athletic future," Wiggins told ESPN. "I am grateful for those who have, and continue to support me as I take another step towards achieving my dreams!"