Xavier's Chris Mack will meet with Louisville officials this weekend about the school's head-coaching vacancy, he confirmed to the Cincinnati Enquirer on Thursday.

Mack is considered the front-runner for the job, sources have told ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Louisville parted ways with interim coach David Padgett on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the team lost in the quarterfinals of the NIT.

Padgett went 22-14 after being elevated from second-year Louisville assistant last fall in the wake of the program firing Rick Pitino.

Speaking Wednesday, Cardinals interim athletic director Vince Tyra said, "We expect to determine a new head coach in a short period to build upon the great basketball tradition of this university.''

Tyra didn't elaborate on candidates to replace Padgett but later said that Louisville would seek a top-level coach.

Mack's Musketeers were a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament but suffered an upset loss to No. 9 Florida State in the second round. They finished the season 29-6.