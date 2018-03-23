LOS ANGELES -- Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie was a late scratch for the Zags' Sweet 16 matchup against Florida State, pulled from the lineup Thursday night after aggravating a hip injury.

Tilllie, a sophomore from France, had started 35 of 36 games for Gonzaga, averaging 12.9 points per game.

Sophomore forward Rui Hachimura replaced Tillie in the starting lineup for his second start of the season.

Tillie averaged 24 points per game in three games during the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas, but had only nine points combined in wins over UNC Greensboro and Ohio State to open the NCAA tournament.