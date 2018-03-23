LOS ANGELES -- Texas A&M forward Robert Williams will enter the NBA draft, an announcement he made following the Aggies' NCAA tournament loss to Michigan in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.

"He's been an NBA performer day in and day out," Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said. "I'm really proud of him. He came back to finish strong and do something special for this program and for the university."

Williams, a 6-foot-10 power forward, is ESPN's No. 6-ranked draft-eligible prospect. He averaged 10.3 points and 9.3 rebounds as a sophomore this season.

"It's just a blessing," Williams told the Houston Chronicle. "Every kid dreams of going pro in a sport they love. Just knowing I have a chance, an opportunity to receive that blessing is great."

Williams had 12 points and 8 rebounds in the Aggies' 99-72 loss at Staples Center.