Sister Jean is getting her own bobblehead -- again.

The 98-year-old chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team, whose full name is Jean Dolores Schmidt, has taken the world by storm as the Ramblers have made their way to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

On Friday, the school announced a preorder for Sister Jean bobbleheads. They will be made by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, which has made approximately 500 bobbleheads in the past three years.

"We saw they were interested in making them again, and we were able to make a deal in the last day and half," said Phil Sklar, CEO of the Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

In the first three hours the bobbleheads were on sale Friday, Sklar said his Milwaukee-based company sold about 300. The most he ever sold of any bobblehead he produced was 3,000, of a Clemson football national championship version.

Editor's Picks Meet Sister Jean, Loyola-Chicago's not-so-secret weapon Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, 98, serves as the team's chaplain and its biggest fan. She's hoping the Ramblers can extend their tournament stay with another upset Saturday against Tennessee.

Everything you need to know for Saturday's Elite Eight games Can Kansas State's defense stop Loyola-Chicago's unlikely tournament run? Will Michigan or Florida State build on impressive Sweet 16 wins? Two spots in the Final Four will be decided.

'Is this really happening?' Why yes, it is No. 11 Loyola-Chicago and No. 9 Kansas State advanced to an Elite Eight matchup that no one predicted in what was supposed to be Kentucky's region. 2 Related

"I don't know if this can beat that, but obviously if they continue to win, the interest in her will continue," Sklar said.

Because the bobbleheads are made in China, the projected delivery date is in June. The cost is $33, including shipping.

That's a bargain considering what some have paid on eBay for her previous editions. The school had giveaways for Sister Jean bobbleheads in 2011 and '15. One seller sold five Sister Jean bobbleheads this week for at least $300 each.

The Bobblehead Hall of Fame has made some quirky tournament bobbleheads in the past couple years, including of the crying Villanova "Piccolo Girl" and Georgia State coach Ron Hunter falling off his chair.

The No. 11 seed Ramblers have won three games by a total of four points in the tournament. They will play No. 9-seed Kansas State on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four.